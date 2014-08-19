Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:33, 03 August 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 16:38, 03 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
China tightens grip on Xinjiang region
China tightens grip on Xinjiang region

Beijing gathers massive amounts of personal data on Uighur population using advanced technology, German weekly claims

World Bulletin / News Desk

-China is using advanced surveillance technology to “oppress” Uighur population in the autonomous Xinjiang region, German weekly Der Spiegel said in a report. 

“Nowhere in the world, not even in North Korea, is the population monitored as strictly as it is in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” Der Spiegel reporter claimed, following a trip to the region, which is home to 10 million Uighurs. 

Not only in the capital Urumqi but also in the most remote mountain villages, cameras were installed to monitor people, and Chinese authorities were using various other tools such as iris scanners and Wi-Fi sniffers to collect massive data on Uighur population, the weekly said. 

The Turkic Muslim group which makes up around 45 percent of the population of Xinjiang, has long accused China’s authorities for cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

According to Der Spiegel’s report, Chinese authorities have started to use most modern technologies in recent years to consolidate their control of Uighur population.

A massive data on Uighurs, including their contacts, consumer habits, banking activity, health status and even DNA profiles have been gathered, stored and analyzed by an "integrated joint operations platform,” the weekly claimed.  

Many people disappeared since the massive surveillance has started and some of them were sent to “re-education camps”, according to the German magazine. 

 



Related china xinjiang
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip

News

Uighur Muslim crisis is not as you thought
Uighur Muslim crisis is not as you thought

China is creating a massive “Orwellian” DNA database
China is creating a massive Orwellian DNA database

New claims of Chinese oppression against Uyghur people
New claims of Chinese oppression against Uyghur people

Chinese police kill 4 Uighur in Xinjiang
Chinese police kill 4 Uighur in Xinjiang

Chinese govt sends religious monitors to Xinjiang's Hotan
Chinese govt sends religious monitors to Xinjiang's Hotan

China bans Ramadan for Uyghurs in Xinjiang
China bans Ramadan for Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Turkey exports cherries to China
Turkey exports cherries to China

IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing
Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing

IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency
IMF official says 'no evidence' China manipulating currency

Xi ends state visit to UAE with raft of deals signed
Xi ends state visit to UAE with raft of deals






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 