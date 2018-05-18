Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:33, 03 August 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 16:56, 03 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe
UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe

6 dead in clashes between protesters, military

World Bulletin / News Desk

The head of the UN on Thursday urged Zimbabwe’s political leaders for calm as the country awaits the results of the general election.

Antonio Guterres expressed concerns of increased violence in the capital, Harare, following the July 30 elections.

“He [Guterres] calls on the political leaders and the population to exercise restraint and reject any form of violence while awaiting the announcement of the election results," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement. 

Guterres also called on politicians to pursue "any disputes through peaceful means, dialogue and in accordance with the law."

The Zimbabwe Election Commission said the Zimbabwean African National Union-Patriotic Ceasefire (Zanu-PF) won a majority of seats in the parliamentary but the agency has yet to announce results for the presidency.

Meanwhile, the opposition turned to the streets to demand the results.

Peaceful protests began, but soon turned violent. The military was called in and used live ammunition and tear gas was used against protesters. 

Six people were killed Wednesday in clashes between demonstrators and military forces. A number of others were reportedly wounded.

Official election results are expected to be announced Thursday night, according to the Election Commission. 

 


Related UN Zimbabwe
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip

News

Zimbabwe election body names incumbent president winner
Zimbabwe election body names incumbent president winner

Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital
Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital

Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field', say EU observers
Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field' say EU observers

ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament
ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament

Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster
Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster

Zimbabwe's tobacco farms use child labor
Zimbabwe's tobacco farms use child labor

Yemen peace talks set for September
Yemen peace talks set for September

UN chief to discuss North Korea in Japan
UN chief to discuss North Korea in Japan

UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 