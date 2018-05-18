UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe

World Bulletin / News Desk
Antonio Guterres expressed concerns of increased violence in the capital, Harare, following the July 30 elections.
“He [Guterres] calls on the political leaders and the population to exercise restraint and reject any form of violence while awaiting the announcement of the election results," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.
Guterres also called on politicians to pursue "any disputes through peaceful means, dialogue and in accordance with the law."
The Zimbabwe Election Commission said the Zimbabwean African National Union-Patriotic Ceasefire (Zanu-PF) won a majority of seats in the parliamentary but the agency has yet to announce results for the presidency.
Meanwhile, the opposition turned to the streets to demand the results.
Peaceful protests began, but soon turned violent. The military was called in and used live ammunition and tear gas was used against protesters.
Six people were killed Wednesday in clashes between demonstrators and military forces. A number of others were reportedly wounded.
Official election results are expected to be announced Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.
