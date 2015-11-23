Worldbulletin News

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Jongdari hits Shanghai
Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Jongdari hits Shanghai

Tropical storm disrupted transportation in and near Shanghai  

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 134,000 people have been evacuated to shelters as China’s largest city of Shanghai was hit by Typhoon Jongdari, according to local media reports on Friday. 

Jongdari made landfall in coastal Jinshan district of the city, the country’s official Xinhua news agency reported, citing National Meteorological Center. 

Over a hundred parks in the city have been closed and transportation in Shanghai and nearby cities has been disrupted by the typhoon which brought heavy downpours and gusty winds, according to the reports. 

Also, 119 fast train trips were canceled. Some flights have also been delayed at airports located in Nanjing. 

The tropical storm is expected to head for Jingjiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, the meteorological center predicts.


Related typhoon Shangai
