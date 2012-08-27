09:46, 04 August 2018 Saturday

18 killed in helicopter crash in Siberia

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Mi-8 helicopter has crashed in Siberia, killing 18 people, including three crew members, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov said Saturday.

The accident occurred around 6:20 a.m. Moscow time near the village of Igarka in the remote Krasnoyarsk region, the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

Both a technical malfunction and pilot error are being considered as possible causes of the crash.

Russian media also reported an explosion of both helicopter's fuel tanks.

The helicopter was transporting employees of Vankor company, which is developing oilfields in Siberia, from their workplace to the company's base.