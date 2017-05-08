09:48, 04 August 2018 Saturday

PKK terror attack wounds 9 police officers in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least nine police officers were injured early Saturday in a terrorist attack in Turkey’s Hakkari province, according to security sources.

PKK terrorists detonated an improvised explosive device while the officers were passing through an area in their armored vehicle, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

The injured officers were rushed to a hospital in Yuksekova district, including one in critical condition, the sources added.

The operation remains ongoing in the region.