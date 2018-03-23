Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:45, 04 August 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 10:57, 04 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
China opposes contact between US, Taiwan ‘in any form’
China opposes contact between US, Taiwan ‘in any form’

China warns against increasing tension after US Senate approves law endorsing improved defense cooperation with Taiwan

World Bulletin / News Desk

China on Friday opposed the U.S. law endorsing improved military and defense cooperation with Taiwan.

“We firmly stand against the U.S. having official contact in any form or maintaining military relation with Taiwan,” Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council, said while commenting on the U.S. law.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, which endorses expansion of joint military drills, and increased military and non-military high-level contacts with Taiwan.

Taiwan issue is a concern for the China’s sovereign right and territorial integrity, Xiaoguang added.

He underlined that Taiwan is the most significant and fragile issue for the China-U.S. relations, while warning the U.S. to not increase tension in the Taiwan Strait.

In 1979, the U.S. recognized the People’s Republic of China as the “legitimate authority representing China” by adopting the “One-China” policy.

However, the U.S. maintains relations with Taiwan unofficially. It sells weapons worth of billions of dollar each year to Taiwan.

Chinese nationalist leaders fled to Taiwan in 1949 to establish what they called “nationalist China” when Mao Zedong came to power.

China, which does not accept Taiwan's independence, argues that this island is its breakaway province since then.



Related US china Taiwan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Palestine s Al-Tamimi family A history of defiance
Palestine’s Al-Tamimi family: A history of defiance

Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
Trump s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire

At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.

News

US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan

2 killed, more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake
2 killed more than 100 others injured in Taiwan quake

Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists
Taiwan aims to attract more Turkish tourists

French aerospace firms fined 227 mn euros
French aerospace firms fined 227 mn euros

Sri Lanka recovers cash stolen from Taiwan bank
Sri Lanka recovers cash stolen from Taiwan bank

Taiwan thanks allies for support at UN
Taiwan thanks allies for support at UN


Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Erdogan Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

Turkey, US agree to work together to resolve issues
Turkey US agree to work together to resolve issues

Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov t ministers

China tightens grip on Xinjiang region
China tightens grip on Xinjiang region

Turkey exports cherries to China
Turkey exports cherries to China

IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing
Explosion heard outside US embassy in Beijing






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 