Ethiopia clarifies remarks of premier on UAE shiekh

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Foreign Ministry on Friday appeared to backtrack from the position taken by its premier on the U.A.E. trying to teach Islam to Ethiopia, saying the remarks attributed to him in a viral video did not target any specific country.
In the video, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was heard telling a gathering of Ethiopian Muslims in the U.S. last week that he had told Abu Dhabi Emir Mohammed Bin Zayed: “You can’t teach us Islam, because you lost direction to Islam”.
Ahmed said he made the remarks when he asked the gulf sheikh whether he would like to help Ethiopia open an Islamic center. But “when the emir offered to teach Islam, I told him no you cannot teach us Islam, you lost faith”, adding that he said that because gulf states remain divided among themselves.
“There are sects of Islam that do not help build Islam in the Middle East; there are sects of Islam that destroy Islam amongst you,” he said.
Clarifying the premier's remarks, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Meles Alem told a press briefing the remarks seen in a viral video “utterly distorted the true word and spirit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s remarks”.
According to Alem, the premeir was not targeting any particular country but the whole Islamic world about how the teachings on peace, which is a pillar of Islam, was lost.
It remains unclear if the viral video would end up hurting ties between Ethiopia and the U.A.E.
Alem said: “Relations between the two countries are well grounded and deep that no such social media message can spoil it.”
Since May, Ahmed has visited the U.A.E. twice. The gulf state has also given Ethiopia $3 billion to help withstand its foreign currency shortages and expand investment.
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says
Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health
Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit.
Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.