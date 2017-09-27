Today in History August 04

|1578
|A crusade against the Moors of Morocco is routed at the Battle of Alcazar-el-Kebir. King Sebastian of Portugal and 8,000 of his soldiers are killed.
|1717
|A friendship treaty is signed between France and Russia.
|1789
|The Constituent Assembly in France abolishes the privileges of nobility.
|1790
|The Revenue Cutter service, the parent service of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, is organized.
|1864
|Federal troops fail to capture Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island, one of the Confederate forts defending Mobile Bay.
|1875
|The first Convention of Colored Newspapermen is held in Cincinnati, Ohio.
|1879
|A law is passed in Germany making Alsace Lorraine a territory of the empire.
|1914
|Germany invades Belgium causing Great Britain to declare war on Germany.
|1942
|The British government charges that Mohandas Gandhi and his All-Indian Congress Party favor "appeasement" with Japan.
|1944
|RAF pilot T. D. Dean becomes the first pilot to destroy a V-1 buzz bomb when he tips the pilotless craft's wing, sending it off course.
|1952
|Helicopters from the U.S. Air Force Air Rescue Service land in Germany, completing the first transatlantic flight by helicopter in 51 hours and 55 minutes of flight time.
|1964
|The bodies of civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman & James E. Chaney, are discovered in an earthen Mississippi dam.
|1964
|The U.S.S. Maddox and Turner Joy exchange fire with North Vietnamese patrol boats.
|1971
|The U.S. launches the first satellite into lunar orbit from a manned spacecraft (Apollo 15).
|1972
|Arthur Bremer is sentenced to 63 years for shooting Alabama governor George Wallace, later reduced to 53 years.
|1979
|President Jimmy Carter establishes the Department of Energy.
|1988
|The US Senate votes to give each Japanese-American who was interned during WWII$20,000 compensation and an apology.
|2007
|NASA launches the Phoenix spacecraft on a mission to Mars.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.