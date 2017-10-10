Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:45, 04 August 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 11:55, 04 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say

World Bulletin / News Desk

The “Deal of the Century”, a backchannel U.S. Middle East peace plan, could be delayed until after November elections in the U.S., according to reports in the Israeli media.

On Friday, Israel HaYom, an Israeli daily, quoted an unnamed source “close to the White House” as saying the deal would likely not be formally unveiled for “several more months” due to the upcoming congressional polls.

A wide-ranging Middle East peace plan championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, few details of the so-called “Deal of the Century” have been made public.

According to the source quoted by Israel HaYom, the Trump administration believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be “unable to commit himself to the terms of the deal” in the period before the election.

The deal, the same source added, will call for several “concessions” by Israel, which could, he said, have a negative impact on the electoral prospects of Republican candidates in the Nov. 6 polls.

What’s more, the source asserted, Netanyahu will likely be unable to endorse certain aspects of the plan -- such as recognition of Jerusalem’s Abu Dis district as capital of a future Palestinian state -- because his political rivals in Israel would be able to use this against him.

“Arab sources” quoted by the same newspaper, meanwhile, said that Arab states involved in the deal -- namely, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia -- also preferred to unveil the deal’s terms following the U.S. midterm elections.

Palestinian leaders, for their part, have repeatedly voiced their rejection of the deal, which, they say, fails to meet minimum Palestinian demands.



Related Trump US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Palestine s Al-Tamimi family A history of defiance
Palestine’s Al-Tamimi family: A history of defiance

Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
Trump s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire

At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.

News


Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Erdogan Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

China opposes contact between US, Taiwan ‘in any form’
China opposes contact between US Taiwan in any form

US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

Turkey, US agree to work together to resolve issues
Turkey US agree to work together to resolve issues

Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov t ministers

Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'
Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'

Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence

Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies

Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 