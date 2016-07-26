'Turkey to see single-digit inflation by 2019'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Friday said the inflation and interest rates will decrease to single-digits by 2019.
In an interview to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Albayrak said consumer prices in Turkey will see a downward trend by the end of 2018.
"We aim to discipline both inflation and interest rates and reduce them to single-digits," Albayrak said and added that concrete steps were taken.
Consumer prices in Turkey went up by 15.85 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Friday.
Albayrak stated that an unprecedented, more solid and production based growth oriented Medium Term Program (MTP) will be unveiled in the first half of September.
He said the new MTP will firmly support the target of "great and strong Turkey".
Regarding the U.S. move to impose sanctions on two Turkish ministers following tension over an American pastor, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey, Albayrak said problems may occur but relations should be maintained through diplomacy.
Stating that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's meeting with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo in Singapore, Albayrak said a strong will was displayed to improve relations.
A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives
Operations conducted in eastern Turkish provinces and in northern Iraq, military says
Korykos is known for its natural caves, greenery, beaches and Maiden’s Castle
Mevlut Cavusoglu held bilateral meetings on sidelines of 51st ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Singapore
Plan includes actions in areas of foreign policy, defense, economy, transportation, energy, tourism, education
Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan nationals are among those held
Turkish president says they will freeze assets of US 'justice and interior' secretaries in Turkey
Landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya was accepted into UNESCO's tentative list in 2016
Consumer prices to see downward trend by 2018-end, Turkish treasury and finance minister says
Terrorists detonate improvised explosive device while police armored vehicle passing
Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says
630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces
Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province
Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India