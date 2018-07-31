Update: 12:40, 04 August 2018 Saturday

Sucide attack on Shia mosque kills scores

World Bulletin / News Desk

A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives, officials and local media confirmed.

Sardar Wali, provincial chief of the Afghan National Police (ANP), said two suicide attackers opened fire at worshipers before blowing themselves up.

Abdullah Hasrat, spokesman for the governor, confirmed 30 worshipers were killed and more than 20 wounded.

According to the local Pajhwok news, the mosque belonged to the Shiite sect.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.