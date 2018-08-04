Worldbulletin News

16:54, 04 August 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 12:56, 04 August 2018 Saturday

Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list
Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list

Landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya was accepted into UNESCO's tentative list in 2016

World Bulletin / News Desk

The eight centuries-old Yivli Minaret, which is a landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya, aims to be included in UNESCO's World Heritage list.

The historical piece, whose six-domed worship place attracts attention, is considered to be the oldest example of a multi-domed mosque type in Anatolia.

The Regional Directorate of Foundations is trying to get the minaret included in UNESCO's World Heritage list after the historical minaret was added to the UNESCO World Heritage tentative list in 2016.

The Yivli Minaret is also used as a logo of the city and its football team Antalyaspor.

Cosar said the historical minaret with its call for prayer is a sight for domestic and international tourists.

"When we look at the artistic characteristics of the minaret, we see the foundation's important piece that reflects the tradition of Iran, Turkestan," he said.

Cosar said the minaret has been under restoration several times, with the latest restoration taking place in 2010.

"The position, physical character, artistic value and functionality is important; the eight centuries-old piece continues to work with the same function which is why it was included to UNESCO's Tentative Heritage List in 2016,” he said.

Cosar said the minaret differs from other historical pieces in Anatolia, stating that it was "unique".

According to the UNESCO website, the 38-metre high fluted minaret is a unique example of Anatolian Turkish Architecture.

The minaret is part of the Yivli Minaret Mosque, which was constructed on the orders of Alaaddin Keykubad I, the Seljuks Sultan who ruled between 1220 and 1237.

The minaret stands on a huge square stone base, measuring 6.5 metres tall and 5.5 metres wide.

Its eight semi-circular grooved red brick shaft was originally decorated with dark blue and turquoise-colored tiles.



