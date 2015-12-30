Update: 14:05, 04 August 2018 Saturday

28 irregular migrants held in central Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 28 irregular migrants have been held in central Nigde province, according to a security source on Friday.

The migrants -- among them Syrian, Pakistani and Afghan nationals -- were held in Ulukisla district on the highway towards Adana province, a source, who requested not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

While one Syrian national received a temporary ID and was released, the remaining migrants were referred to provincial repatriation centers.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Of the migrants held in Turkey last year, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

There has been a 60-percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.