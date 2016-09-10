Update: 14:23, 04 August 2018 Saturday

Saudi Arabia unveils 2018 pilgrimage media plan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Culture and Information Minister Awwad Alawwad on Friday unveiled the kingdom’s pilgrimage media plan for 2018 (year 1439 on the Hijri calendar).

Alawwad unveiled the plan at a ceremony in the western city of Jeddah held under the banner, “The World in the Heart of the Kingdom”.

The minister also announced the launch of a new website -- hajjmedia.gov.sa -- which will serve as a primary source for pilgrimage news.

According to Alawwad, the kingdom expects to host more than 800 foreign media personalities during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

He went on to point out that media centers had already been set up in the holy city of Mecca for the use of local and foreign journalists covering the upcoming pilgrimage.

“With a view to raising the quality of live broadcasts and facilitating Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, we will provide several new services while also expanding the Kaaba and the Masjid al-Nabawi [the Prophet’s Mosque],” Alawwad said.