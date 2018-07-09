Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:44, 04 August 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 14:38, 04 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan

Plan includes actions in areas of foreign policy, defense, economy, transportation, energy, tourism, education

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday unveiled first 100-day action plan of Turkey's new presidential cabinet in the capital Ankara.

"Today, we share our first 100-day action plan with you," Erdogan said at the presentation meeting at the presidential complex.

Erdogan said they are planning to announce Medium-Term Program by the end of August.

“We have started working on a strategic plan for 2019-2023 and aim to complete this by the end of November,” he said.

The president said over 1,000 projects will be completed within 100 days but announced most important are 400 in the program.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan plan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan

A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Operations conducted in eastern Turkish provinces and in northern Iraq, military says
Tourists flock to sun-kissed shores of southern Turkey
Tourists flock to sun-kissed shores of southern Turkey

Korykos is known for its natural caves, greenery, beaches and Maiden’s Castle
Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore
Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore

Mevlut Cavusoglu held bilateral meetings on sidelines of 51st ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Singapore
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan

Plan includes actions in areas of foreign policy, defense, economy, transportation, energy, tourism, education
28 irregular migrants held in central Turkey
28 irregular migrants held in central Turkey

Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan nationals are among those held
Erdogan Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

Turkish president says they will freeze assets of US 'justice and interior' secretaries in Turkey
Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list
Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list

Landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya was accepted into UNESCO's tentative list in 2016
Turkey to see single-digit inflation by 2019'
'Turkey to see single-digit inflation by 2019'

Consumer prices to see downward trend by 2018-end, Turkish treasury and finance minister says
PKK terror attack wounds 9 police officers in SE Turkey
PKK terror attack wounds 9 police officers in SE Turkey

Terrorists detonate improvised explosive device while police armored vehicle passing
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers

Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says  
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress

630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces  
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province  
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects have been accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore

Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India  

News



Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan

54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Tourists flock to sun-kissed shores of southern Turkey
Tourists flock to sun-kissed shores of southern Turkey

Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore
Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore

Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Erdogan Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers

'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan
No problems' with religious minorities Erdogan

Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Merkel 'interested in meeting' Erdogan 
Merkel 'interested in meeting' Erdogan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 