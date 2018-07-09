Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday unveiled first 100-day action plan of Turkey's new presidential cabinet in the capital Ankara.
"Today, we share our first 100-day action plan with you," Erdogan said at the presentation meeting at the presidential complex.
Erdogan said they are planning to announce Medium-Term Program by the end of August.
“We have started working on a strategic plan for 2019-2023 and aim to complete this by the end of November,” he said.
The president said over 1,000 projects will be completed within 100 days but announced most important are 400 in the program.
