Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday held meetings with foreign ministers of several ASEAN states in Singapore.
On the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, Cavusoglu met Indian Minister for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh in Singapore on Friday.
In a Twitter post, Cavusoglu said: "Investment and trade between Turkey and India are increasing. We will work together to increase bilateral trade volume to 10 billion USD from last year’s 6.9 billion USD."
The Turkish foreign minister also meet his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop.
"Australia is one of our principal partners in the Asia-Pacific region. We exchanged views with Minister for Foreign Affairs Bishop on further developing economic relations, cooperation in the fight against terrorist organizations and regional issues," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.
He also discussed with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters steps to take the bilateral relations and cooperation to a higher level.
Cavusoglu also met EU Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini. They exchanged issues on common agenda -- reviewing Customs Union Agreement, fight against irregular migration and visa liberalization, as well as regional issues including Syria and Iran.
Cavusoglu also met with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai and his Malaysian counterpart Dato Saifuddin Bin Abdullah.
Also, Turkish foreign minister earlier met his US, Indonesian, Japanese and Iranian counterparts separately.
