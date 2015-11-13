Worldbulletin News

54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Operations conducted in eastern Turkish provinces and in northern Iraq, military says

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 54 PKK terrorists, including senior operatives were "neutralized" during counter-terrorism operations in Turkey and northern Iraq over the past week, the military said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a weekly statement, Turkish Armed Forces said the counter-terrorism raids were carried out in eastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces as well as in northern Iraq regions from July 27 to Aug 2.

Thirty-one terrorists were neutralized in Turkey and 23 abroad.

During the operations, 14 Turkish soldiers were injured, the statement said.

Separately, the military said since the launch of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin region a total of 4,558 terrorists have been neutralized.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

The military said Turkey "resolutely" continues to fight against terrorist organizations, particularly PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, and also Daesh, in the country and abroad.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turky, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.



