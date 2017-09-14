Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Friday condemned the suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez that killed scores.
"We learned with great sorrow that a terrorist attack which took place in a mosque today (3 August) in Paktia province of Afghanistan resulted in many loss of lives and injuries," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting people worshipping. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan," it said.
At least 30 worshipers were killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack, said Abdullah Hasrat, spokesman for Paktia governor.
According to provincial chief of the Afghan National Police Sardar Wali, the incident took place when two suicide bombers opened fire at worshipers before blowing themselves up.
The mosque belonged to the Shia sect, the local Pajhwok news reported.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives
Operations conducted in eastern Turkish provinces and in northern Iraq, military says
Korykos is known for its natural caves, greenery, beaches and Maiden’s Castle
Mevlut Cavusoglu held bilateral meetings on sidelines of 51st ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Singapore
Plan includes actions in areas of foreign policy, defense, economy, transportation, energy, tourism, education
Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan nationals are among those held
Turkish president says they will freeze assets of US 'justice and interior' secretaries in Turkey
Landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya was accepted into UNESCO's tentative list in 2016
Consumer prices to see downward trend by 2018-end, Turkish treasury and finance minister says
Terrorists detonate improvised explosive device while police armored vehicle passing
Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says
630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces
Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province
Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India