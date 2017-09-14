Update: 16:22, 04 August 2018 Saturday

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Friday condemned the suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez that killed scores.

"We learned with great sorrow that a terrorist attack which took place in a mosque today (3 August) in Paktia province of Afghanistan resulted in many loss of lives and injuries," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting people worshipping. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan," it said.

At least 30 worshipers were killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack, said Abdullah Hasrat, spokesman for Paktia governor.

According to provincial chief of the Afghan National Police Sardar Wali, the incident took place when two suicide bombers opened fire at worshipers before blowing themselves up.

The mosque belonged to the Shia sect, the local Pajhwok news reported.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.