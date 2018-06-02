Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators on Friday returned to the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, where for the last four months they have been staging regular anti-occupation rallies.
In a statement, Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege renewed its call to the people of Gaza to take part in the ongoing demonstrations.
Since the rallies first kicked off on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli troops deployed along the buffer zone.
Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says
Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health
Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit.
Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.