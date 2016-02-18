9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish court on Friday sentenced nine convicts to 101 aggravated life terms in connection with 2015 twin bombings in Ankara.
The convicts were involved in deadly twin bomb attacks in Ankara train station that killed more than 100 victims in 2015, the court ruled.
Prosecutors had asked for life sentences for each suspect on charges of one count of "attempting to change the constitutional order" and 100 counts of murder.
The convicts also received combined sentences of up to 10,557 years in prison for attempted murder.
The October 2015 Ankara train station bombing targeted protesters gathered at a peace rally. Turkish prosecutors said the Daesh terror group was behind the attack.
Police officer succumbs to wounds in southeastern Hakkari province
Non-economic cyclical crises should not block economic cooperation between Turkey and US, says trade minister
Turkish court sentences each convict to 101 aggravated life term for 2015 bombings that killed over 100 in capital Ankara
A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives
Operations conducted in eastern Turkish provinces and in northern Iraq, military says
Korykos is known for its natural caves, greenery, beaches and Maiden’s Castle
Mevlut Cavusoglu held bilateral meetings on sidelines of 51st ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Singapore
Plan includes actions in areas of foreign policy, defense, economy, transportation, energy, tourism, education
Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan nationals are among those held
Turkish president says they will freeze assets of US 'justice and interior' secretaries in Turkey
Landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya was accepted into UNESCO's tentative list in 2016
Consumer prices to see downward trend by 2018-end, Turkish treasury and finance minister says
Terrorists detonate improvised explosive device while police armored vehicle passing
Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says
630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu