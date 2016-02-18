Worldbulletin News

9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings
9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings

Turkish court sentences each convict to 101 aggravated life term for 2015 bombings that killed over 100 in capital Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced nine convicts to 101 aggravated life terms in connection with 2015 twin bombings in Ankara.

The convicts were involved in deadly twin bomb attacks in Ankara train station that killed more than 100 victims in 2015, the court ruled.

Prosecutors had asked for life sentences for each suspect on charges of one count of "attempting to change the constitutional order" and 100 counts of murder.

The convicts also received combined sentences of up to 10,557 years in prison for attempted murder.

The October 2015 Ankara train station bombing targeted protesters gathered at a peace rally. Turkish prosecutors said the Daesh terror group was behind the attack.



