12 schools burnt down in Pakistan's north

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 12 government schools were burned down by suspected militants in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region on early Friday, police said.
“Suspected militants have burnt down the furniture, books and damaged the school buildings,” Aijaz Ahmad, a local police officer in Chilas town, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.
“The attackers mostly targeted the girls’ schools in different areas of Chilas but there was no casualties reported as the incidents occurred after midnight,” Ahmad added.
According to a statement issued by district administration of Diamer district, the provincial government of Gilgit-Baltistan has ordered police to launch operations in the area and apprehend the culprits.
The government would not “tolerate any terror elements in the area,” the statement added.
No militants group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Gilgit-Baltistan has been relatively peaceful for the last several years after forces carried out operations in Chilas and surrounding areas after killing of a district police officer along with two army officer in 2013.
