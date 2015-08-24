Update: 17:49, 04 August 2018 Saturday

Turkish policeman killed in PKK attack

World Bulletin / News Desk'

A Turkish police officer was killed in an attack by the PKK terror group in the southeastern Hakkari province on Saturday.

He succumbed to his wounds in the Yuksekova State Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, PKK terrorists detonated an improvised explosive device while the officers were passing through an area in their armored vehicle and injured nine policemen.

An operation in the area is ongoing.