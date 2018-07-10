Update: 18:15, 04 August 2018 Saturday

12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 12 soldiers on active duty were arrested over links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Turkey on Saturday, according to police sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the operation was based in eastern Van province but the arrests were made across the country.

Four more suspects are being searched as part of the operation, sources added.

Separately, southern Adana police has conducted multiple operations against Daesh and FETO.

According to data received by Anadolu Agency from Adana police, in the past 11 months a total of 257 Daesh suspects were arrested in Adana of whom 47 were remanded in custody.

Also, in the same period, 68 suspects were arrested over links to FETO in Adana, of whom 49 were remanded in custody.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of state institutions.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.