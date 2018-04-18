Worldbulletin News

Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

Turkish president says they will freeze assets of US 'justice and interior' secretaries in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish president said Saturday they will freeze assets of the U.S. "justice and interior" secretaries in Turkey.

"I am instructing my friends today. We will freeze assets, if there are any, of the U.S. justice and interior secretaries in Turkey," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Women Branch congress in Ankara.



Turkey News
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan
A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Operations conducted in eastern Turkish provinces and in northern Iraq, military says
Tourists flock to sun-kissed shores of southern Turkey
Korykos is known for its natural caves, greenery, beaches and Maiden’s Castle
Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore
Mevlut Cavusoglu held bilateral meetings on sidelines of 51st ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Singapore
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan
Plan includes actions in areas of foreign policy, defense, economy, transportation, energy, tourism, education
28 irregular migrants held in central Turkey
Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan nationals are among those held
Erdogan Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Turkish president says they will freeze assets of US 'justice and interior' secretaries in Turkey
Turkey's Yivli Minaret eyes UNESCO world heritage list
Landmark and symbol of Turkey's southern tourism capital Antalya was accepted into UNESCO's tentative list in 2016
Turkey to see single-digit inflation by 2019'
Consumer prices to see downward trend by 2018-end, Turkish treasury and finance minister says
PKK terror attack wounds 9 police officers in SE Turkey
Terrorists detonate improvised explosive device while police armored vehicle passing
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says  
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress
630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces  
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province  
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
Suspects have been accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore
Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India  

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Afghanistan
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Tourists flock to sun-kissed shores of southern Turkey
Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
China opposes contact between US, Taiwan ‘in any form’
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
Turkey, US agree to work together to resolve issues
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
Merkel 'interested in meeting' Erdogan 
Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa, Togo, Angola
