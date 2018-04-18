13:45, 04 August 2018 Saturday

Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish president said Saturday they will freeze assets of the U.S. "justice and interior" secretaries in Turkey.

"I am instructing my friends today. We will freeze assets, if there are any, of the U.S. justice and interior secretaries in Turkey," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's Women Branch congress in Ankara.