10:15, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

An attack carried out by explosive drones targeted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his speech on Saturday.

According to a BBC report, Maduro is unharmed after the explosive drones went off while he was giving a speech in the capital Caracas.

The attack was an attempt on Maduro's life, which injured seven soldiers, Communication Minister Jorgi Rodriguez was quoted as saying.

Later in a national address, Maduro called the attack an "assassination attempt."

He blamed the far-right wing factions for the attack, saying the perpetrators were linked to Colombia and the United States.

Several suspects, who Madura said were responsible for the attack, were arrested.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself Soldiers in T-shirts claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

In June 2017, a former police officer, Oscar Perez hijacked a police helicopter and attacked Supreme Court and Interior Ministry premises with hand grenades.