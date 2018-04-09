Bangladeshi Student protests engulf capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
Dozens of students were attacked during a road safety protest in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, according to a local media report.
The Daily Star newspaper reported that the students came under attack in Dhaka’s Jhigatola neighborhood while demonstrating for road safety after two students were killed last Sunday by a bus that was allegedly speeding.
The protest began with a small group of students in Dhaka and then spread across the country.
A group of pro-government students attacked the student protestors with sticks, rods, stones, and pistols, said the report.
The report claimed that at least 150 people -- including students, pedestrians, journalists and ruling party activists -- were wounded in the unrest.
Though official statements on the situation have been lacking, the interior minister said Saturday the situation would be under control within one or two days.
