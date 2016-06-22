Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 05 August 2018 Sunday
Africa
10:28, 05 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
20 armed 'bandits' killed in NW Nigeria
20 armed 'bandits' killed in NW Nigeria

Security operations followed directive to end attacks in area, where nearly 400 people reportedly killed this year alone

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 20 armed bandits have been killed and several others arrested in special security crackdowns to end violent attacks in northwestern Nigeria, the army said on Saturday.

Mohamed Dole, army spokesman for the special operation, said troops had several encounters with the bandits across three major districts of Maradun, Tsafe, and Zurmi in the Zamfara state, resulting in the death of several criminals involved in attacks on the areas.

“Some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and several motorcycles were burned. In one of the encounters with the bandits, two notorious bandits -- Bello Danboko and Sani Maza -- were eliminated in Yanwari ward near Yankuzo and the village of Mai Tukunya near Dansadau,” he said.

“In another development, the troops commenced aggressive day and night fighting patrols around the villages of Kyaranke and Giwabawa in the Kanoma District of Maru LGA, following a tip on the imposition of a $2,777 levy on each of the two villages.

"Another tip led to the rescue and recovery of kidnapped victims and the sum of $1,388 ransom from kidnappers in Subulu forest.”

The army operations followed the president's directive that security operatives should end the attacks in the area, where Amnesty International said nearly 400 people have been killed this year alone.

 



Related nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack

7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
US EU forming 'united front' against China
US, EU forming 'united front' against China

'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Palestine s Al-Tamimi family A history of defiance
Palestine’s Al-Tamimi family: A history of defiance

Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
Trump s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire

At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 

News

Nigeria inks oil export, refinery deal with Niger
Nigeria inks oil export refinery deal with Niger

7 killed, 8 injured in mosque bomb attack in Nigeria
7 killed 8 injured in mosque bomb attack in Nigeria

Ruling APC wins key state election in Nigeria
Ruling APC wins key state election in Nigeria

Nigeria frees 183 children, clears ties to Boko Haram
Nigeria frees 183 children clears ties to Boko Haram

Nigeria's Court ends senate chief's graft trial
Nigeria's Court ends senate chief's graft trial

Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen
Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 