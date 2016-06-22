20 armed 'bandits' killed in NW Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 20 armed bandits have been killed and several others arrested in special security crackdowns to end violent attacks in northwestern Nigeria, the army said on Saturday.
Mohamed Dole, army spokesman for the special operation, said troops had several encounters with the bandits across three major districts of Maradun, Tsafe, and Zurmi in the Zamfara state, resulting in the death of several criminals involved in attacks on the areas.
“Some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and several motorcycles were burned. In one of the encounters with the bandits, two notorious bandits -- Bello Danboko and Sani Maza -- were eliminated in Yanwari ward near Yankuzo and the village of Mai Tukunya near Dansadau,” he said.
“In another development, the troops commenced aggressive day and night fighting patrols around the villages of Kyaranke and Giwabawa in the Kanoma District of Maru LGA, following a tip on the imposition of a $2,777 levy on each of the two villages.
"Another tip led to the rescue and recovery of kidnapped victims and the sum of $1,388 ransom from kidnappers in Subulu forest.”
The army operations followed the president's directive that security operatives should end the attacks in the area, where Amnesty International said nearly 400 people have been killed this year alone.
