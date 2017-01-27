Greek extradition of accused Turkish terrorist 'frozen'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Greece’s justice minister Saturday has “frozen” the extradition of a suspected far-left terrorist to Turkey, according to Greek media.
Stavros Kontonis "froze the extradition process ordered by a Greek court earlier this year," reported Greek news agency AMNA.
Turgut Kaya, 45, a suspected member of the extreme-left terrorist TKP/ML, was arrested this February while trying to enter Greece.
According to Greek judicial procedures, the final decision on Kaya --for whom there is an Interpol red notice-- is to be made by Kontonis.
