11:12, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Greek extradition of accused Turkish terrorist 'frozen'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greece’s justice minister Saturday has “frozen” the extradition of a suspected far-left terrorist to Turkey, according to Greek media.

Stavros Kontonis "froze the extradition process ordered by a Greek court earlier this year," reported Greek news agency AMNA.

Turgut Kaya, 45, a suspected member of the extreme-left terrorist TKP/ML, was arrested this February while trying to enter Greece.

According to Greek judicial procedures, the final decision on Kaya --for whom there is an Interpol red notice-- is to be made by Kontonis.