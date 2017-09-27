Today in History August 05

|1391
|Castilian sailors in Barcelona, Spain set fire to a Jewish ghetto, killing 100 people and setting off four days of violence against Jews.
|1763
|Colonel Henry Bouquet decisively defeats the Indians at the Battle of Bushy Run in Pennsylvania during Pontiac's rebellion.
|1762
|Russia, Prussia and Austria sign a treaty agreeing on the partition of Poland.
|1815
|A peace treaty with Tripoli--which follows treaties with Algeria and Tunis--brings an end to the Barbary Wars.
|1858
|The first transatlantic cable is completed.
|1861
|Congress adopts the nation's first income tax to finance the Civil War.
|1864
|The Union Navy captures Mobile Bay in Alabama.
|1892
|Harriet Tubman receives a pension from Congress for her work as a nurse, spy and scout during the Civil War.
|1914
|The British Expeditionary Force mobilizes for World War I.
|1914
|The first electric traffic signal lights are installed in Cleveland, Ohio.
|1915
|The Austro-German Army takes Warsaw, in present-day Poland, on the Eastern Front.
|1916
|The British navy defeats the Ottomans at the naval battle off Port Said, Egypt.
|1921
|Mustafa Kemal is appointed virtual ruler of the Ottoman Empire.
|1941
|The German army completes taking 410,000 Russian prisoners in the Uman and Smolensk pockets in the Soviet Union.
|1951
|The United Nations Command suspends armistice talks with the North Koreans when armed troops are spotted in neutral areas.
|1962
|Actress Marilyn Monroe dies under mysterious circumstances.
|1964
|President Lyndon Johnson begins bombing North Vietnam in retaliation for the Gulf of Tonkin incident and asks Congress to go to war against North Vietnam.
|1974
|President Richard Nixon admits he ordered a cover-up for political as well as national security reasons.
|1981
|President Ronald Reagan fires 11,500 striking air traffic controllers.
|1992
|Four police officers are indicted on civil rights charges in the beating of Rodney King.
|1995
|Croatian forces capture the city of Knin, a Serb stronghold, during Operation Storm.
|1997
|The mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Ramzi Yousef, goes on trial.
|2012
|A gunman in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, opens fire in a Sikh temple, killing six before committing suicide.
