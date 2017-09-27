Worldbulletin News

17:42, 05 August 2018 Sunday
History
11:52, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Today in History August 05
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1391   Castilian sailors in Barcelona, Spain set fire to a Jewish ghetto, killing 100 people and setting off four days of violence against Jews.
1763   Colonel Henry Bouquet decisively defeats the Indians at the Battle of Bushy Run in Pennsylvania during Pontiac's rebellion.
1762   Russia, Prussia and Austria sign a treaty agreeing on the partition of Poland.
1815   A peace treaty with Tripoli--which follows treaties with Algeria and Tunis--brings an end to the Barbary Wars.
1858   The first transatlantic cable is completed.
1861   Congress adopts the nation's first income tax to finance the Civil War.
1864   The Union Navy captures Mobile Bay in Alabama.
1892   Harriet Tubman receives a pension from Congress for her work as a nursespy and scout during the Civil War.
1914   The British Expeditionary Force mobilizes for World War I.
1914   The first electric traffic signal lights are installed in Cleveland, Ohio.
1915   The Austro-German Army takes Warsaw, in present-day Poland, on the Eastern Front.
1916   The British navy defeats the Ottomans at the naval battle off Port Said, Egypt.
1921   Mustafa Kemal is appointed virtual ruler of the Ottoman Empire.
1941   The German army completes taking 410,000 Russian prisoners in the Uman and Smolensk pockets in the Soviet Union.
1951   The United Nations Command suspends armistice talks with the North Koreans when armed troops are spotted in neutral areas.
1962   Actress Marilyn Monroe dies under mysterious circumstances.
1964   President Lyndon Johnson begins bombing North Vietnam in retaliation for the Gulf of Tonkin incident and asks Congress to go to war against North Vietnam.
1974   President Richard Nixon admits he ordered a cover-up for political as well as national security reasons.
1981   President Ronald Reagan fires 11,500 striking air traffic controllers.
1992   Four police officers are indicted on civil rights charges in the beating of Rodney King.
1995   Croatian forces capture the city of Knin, a Serb stronghold, during Operation Storm.
1997   The mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Ramzi Yousef, goes on trial.
2012   A gunman in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, opens fire in a Sikh temple, killing six before committing suicide.


