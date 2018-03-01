Worldbulletin News

Egypt forces kill scores of militants in Sinai
Egypt forces kill scores of militants in Sinai

A total of 49 militants were also arrested in Sinai

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian forces killed scores of militants as part of an ongoing security operation in the restive Sinai Peninsula, according to the military on Sunday.

A military statement said 52 militants were killed in security operations in northern and central Sinai over the past days, without giving further details.

A total of 49 suspected militants were also arrested in crackdowns carried out by police and military forces in the area, the statement said.

Since February, the Egyptian army has been waging extensive operations against Sinai-based militants suspected of carrying out a string of attacks against security forces.

According to figures released by the military, 37 soldiers and 373 militants have been killed in the operation, which remains ongoing.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013, when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt’s first-ever freely elected president -- was ousted in a military coup.



