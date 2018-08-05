Update: 12:42, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Russia appoints Hollywood actor as special envoy to US

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has been appointed as Russian Foreign Ministry envoy responsible for humanitarian ties with the U.S., the ministry said on Saturday.

This position does not have any monetary remuneration and is akin to a goodwill ambassador, Russian foreign service said in a written statement.

"The task is: assistance to the further development of Russian-American relations in the humanitarian domain, including interaction in culture, arts, social and youth exchanges," it said.

Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016. He is known for his outspoken political views and support of President Vladimir Putin.