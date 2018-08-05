Russia appoints Hollywood actor as special envoy to US

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has been appointed as Russian Foreign Ministry envoy responsible for humanitarian ties with the U.S., the ministry said on Saturday.
This position does not have any monetary remuneration and is akin to a goodwill ambassador, Russian foreign service said in a written statement.
"The task is: assistance to the further development of Russian-American relations in the humanitarian domain, including interaction in culture, arts, social and youth exchanges," it said.
Seagal became a Russian citizen in 2016. He is known for his outspoken political views and support of President Vladimir Putin.
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says
Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health
Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit.