Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

World Bulletin / News Desk
A local credit rating agency will direct foreign investments to Turkey in the coming years, chairman of the Participation Banks Association of Turkey said.
"An independent rating agency which has high acceptability and understands the market requirement will strengthen Turkey," Metin Ozdemir said.
The agency has been on the cards for sometime.
The Banking Regulatory and Supervision Agency (BDDK) prepared regulations for the agency, which will be established with the partnership of BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- countries.
"We can achieve this target by following principles, gaining reputation and establishing an independent supervision and administration structure," he added.
He noted that establishing the agency with the partnership of BRICS countries, which have one-fifth of the world economy, will go a long way.
"We expect objective and economy-based remarks from international rating agencies -- Moody's, Standard&Poor's, Fitch -- instead of political views," he said.
Otherwise, he added, their evaluation would lose credibility.
International agencies' ratings -- based on the economy, politics and social risks -- help investors choose a country and determine borrowing costs, he noted.
Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system
Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies
Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says
BIST 100 index goes down 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbs to 4.8740
The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.