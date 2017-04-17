Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:41, 05 August 2018 Sunday
Economy
Update: 14:03, 05 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says

World Bulletin / News Desk

A local credit rating agency will direct foreign investments to Turkey in the coming years, chairman of the Participation Banks Association of Turkey said.

"An independent rating agency which has high acceptability and understands the market requirement will strengthen Turkey," Metin Ozdemir said.

The agency has been on the cards for sometime.

The Banking Regulatory and Supervision Agency (BDDK) prepared regulations for the agency, which will be established with the partnership of BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- countries.

"We can achieve this target by following principles, gaining reputation and establishing an independent supervision and administration structure," he added.

He noted that establishing the agency with the partnership of BRICS countries, which have one-fifth of the world economy, will go a long way.

"We expect objective and economy-based remarks from international rating agencies -- Moody's, Standard&Poor's, Fitch -- instead of political views," he said.

Otherwise, he added, their evaluation would lose credibility.

International agencies' ratings -- based on the economy, politics and social risks -- help investors choose a country and determine borrowing costs, he noted.



Related Turkey economy bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Global food prices drop in July UN food body
Global food prices drop in July: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 60 points
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 85 percent in July
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points
European stock markets down at open
European stock markets down at open

European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 250 points at close
Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system 
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Turkey's exports exceed 14B in July
Turkey's exports exceed $14B in July

Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Foreign trade deficit drops 9 1 percent in June
Foreign trade deficit drops 9.1 percent in June

Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies  
Turkey should not raise interest rates Business body
Turkey should not raise interest rates: Business body

Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbs to 4.8740  
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results

The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.

News

Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June

Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

North Korea’s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions
North Korea s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions

Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey
Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey

Who are the evangelicals?
Who are the evangelicals

Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash
Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash

Greek extradition of accused Turkish terrorist 'frozen'
Greek extradition of accused Turkish terrorist 'frozen'

12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey
12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey

9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings
9 get aggravated life terms for 2015 Ankara bombings

Turk Eximbank secures $550M loan from abroad
Turk Eximbank secures 550M loan from abroad

Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector
Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

Turkey's Central Bank holds interest rates constant
Turkey's Central Bank holds interest rates constant

Qatari sheikh says assets frozen over Gulf crisis
Qatari sheikh says assets frozen over Gulf crisis

Greece, France sign development bank deal
Greece France sign development bank deal

Zambia: Arson targets major bank, market in capital
Zambia Arson targets major bank market in capital






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 