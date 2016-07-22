Worldbulletin News

Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus
Eritrean plane lands in Ethiopia after 25-year hiatus

Ethiopian officials welcome passengers at airport

World Bulletin / News Desk

For the first time in 25 years, an Eritrean commercial plane landed at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Ethiopian officials were at the airport to welcome the Eritrean businesspeople, artists and clerics upon arrival to the capital.

Over the past two months, former rivals Ethiopia and Eritrea have forged a new friendly rapprochement with reciprocal visits of their leaders to each other’s country.

Eritrea and Ethiopia have been in a no-war-no-peace situation after the end of their bloody war fought from 1998 to 2000.

Last month, Ethiopian Airlines commenced a twice weekly flight to Asmara, capital of Ethiopia’s northern neighbor, Eritrea.

As per their July agreement, the two countries fast tracked the opening of embassies in each other’s country and naming their ambassadors. The agreement also gave Ethiopia an opportunity to use the Port of Assab and Massawa in Eritrea at cheaper rates.

Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993.



