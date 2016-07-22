Worldbulletin News

17:41, 05 August 2018 Sunday
Update: 15:59, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey
Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey

Ibrahim Kalin says PKK, FETO propaganda ‘presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday called an article by U.S.-based Newsweek magazine “one of the worst pieces on Turkey”.

“PKK and Gulenist/FETO propaganda presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis,” Kalin said in a tweet.

He added: “Now the June 24 elections are over, is Newsweek calling for another coup attempt in Turkey?”

PKK is a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey, while U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) are the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands.



