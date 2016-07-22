Update: 15:59, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday called an article by U.S.-based Newsweek magazine “one of the worst pieces on Turkey”.

“PKK and Gulenist/FETO propaganda presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis,” Kalin said in a tweet.

He added: “Now the June 24 elections are over, is Newsweek calling for another coup attempt in Turkey?”

PKK is a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey, while U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) are the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands.