Update: 17:08, 05 August 2018 Sunday

Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of Iraqis demonstrated in the southern city of Basra on Sunday amid a growing anger over high unemployment and poor public utilities.

Protesters blocked a main road to crude oil tankers near Al-Qurna oil field west of Basra, according to local media.

Security forces have tightened up security measures near the oilfield in an effort to avoid any escalation.

Popular protests erupted in Iraq’s southern provinces last month and have since spread to capital Baghdad.

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption.