17:40, 05 August 2018 Sunday
Balkans
Update: 17:09, 05 August 2018 Sunday

NATO to revamp Albanian air base
NATO to revamp Albanian air base

Kucova will serve as a supporting base for NATO's air supply operations, logistics, training and exercises, Rama said, adding that Albanian authorities were also discussing with the United States a "further modernisation of Albanian air capacities."

World Bulletin / News Desk

NATO plans to modernize an air base in Albania, giving the organization its first such site in the western Balkans, according to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"NATO will invest more than 50 million euros ($58 million) for the first phase of the project alone, to modernise air base in Kucova," some 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the capital Tirana, Rama wrote on his Facebook profile.

Albania joined NATO in 2009.

The Kucova airport was opened in 1950s near the town of the same name that later became Stalin town during the Balkan country's alliance with the Soviet Union.

The town was given back its old name after the fall of communism in 1990.



