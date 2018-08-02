Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:52, 06 August 2018 Monday
World
Update: 17:31, 05 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended a law which has outraged Israel's Druze minority, saying it would help prevent Palestinians and illegal migrants from seeking Israeli citizenship.

"The Nation-State Law prevents, for example, the exploitation of the family reunification clause under which very, very many Palestinians have been absorbed into the country," he said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

"It could be that this law will also be able to assist us in blocking the future entry of labour migrants," he said in Hebrew.

It makes no mention of equality or democracy, implying that the country's Jewish character takes precedence, and speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews, who have a "unique" right to self-determination within its borders.

Arabs have strongly criticised the legislation, particularly those from Israel's 130,000-strong Druze community, who say it makes them second-class citizens even though, unlike other Arabs, they are subject to compulsory service in the military or police alongside Jewish Israelis.

"The state of Israel is the national state of the Jewish people. Israel is a Jewish and democratic state. Individual rights are anchored in many laws," Netanyahu said Sunday.

"Nobody has harmed -- and nobody intends to harm -- these individual rights but without the Nation-State Law it will be impossible to ensure for (future) generations the future of Israel as a Jewish national state."

Netanyahu spoke of the "deep bond" between the Jewish state and the Druze, and he announced the formation of a special ministerial committee to boost relations.

Tens of thousands of Druze and their supporters rallied in central Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the legislation.

"Despite our unlimited loyalty to the state, the state doesn't consider us equals," Israeli Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Muafak Tarif said in a speech at the rally.



Related Israel Benjamin Netanyahu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack

7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
US EU forming 'united front' against China
US, EU forming 'united front' against China

'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Palestine s Al-Tamimi family A history of defiance
Palestine’s Al-Tamimi family: A history of defiance

Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
Trump s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire

At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 

News

Israeli plane attacks kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane attacks kite flyers in Gaza

Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire

Israel halts entry of fuel, gas into blockaded Gaza
Israel halts entry of fuel gas into blockaded Gaza

155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30

Israeli strikes kill 7 ‘militants’ inside Syria's Golan
Israeli strikes kill 7 militants inside Syria's Golan

Ex-Israel PM says Netanyahu endangering Zionist project
Ex-Israel PM says Netanyahu endangering Zionist project

Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit
France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit

Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran
Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran

Netanyahu prepared to attack Iran in 2011
Netanyahu prepared to attack Iran in 2011

Putin, Netanyahu meet in Moscow
Putin Netanyahu meet in Moscow






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 