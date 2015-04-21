Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:52, 06 August 2018 Monday
Middle East
Update: 17:40, 05 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
'Assad regime keeping over 500,000 captives in prisons'
'Assad regime keeping over 500,000 captives in prisons'

Syrian Turkmen commander shares prison ordeal at regime prison, a 'human slaughterhouse'

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Syrian Turkmen commander said the Assad regime has kept at least 500,000 people in prisons.

Turkmen Mountain region's 3rd Coastal Armed Division Commander Tarik Solak recalled his two-and-a-half-year ordeal of captivity in the regime’s notorious Saydnaya Prison in capital Damascus.

“Around 4,000 people are held hostage at Saydnaya Military Prison. There are at least half a million prisoners nationwide,” Solak said.

“They have even turned schools into prisons. There are prisons that we are not even aware of.”

Amnesty International has termed Saydnaya a “human slaughterhouse”, known for its systematic murder, torture, enforced disappearance and extermination carried out since 2011.

“Our division was at the Israeli border. We were 270 people. We wanted to leave the military and join the opposition. There was no opposition back then, we wanted to join the civilians,” Solak said.

He said they were held by the regime after their secret was leaked from within their own ranks.

Solak added that they faced immense torture in prison.

“After getting to the ward [following captivity in a cell for 33 days], torture continued in different ways. We were 20 people. They beat us at every meal. They electrocuted us. They would empty our food into the toilet. 'Eat there', they would say. They would violently beat us with water pipes.”

He added: “It was forbidden to see the military doing these things. When he heard the sound of footsteps, we had to put our hands on our heads and face the wall.”

Solak was “pardoned” and released for an unknown reason in June 2014.

“In the last three months in prison, they were starved, they began to vomit, then got diarrhea and died. I've experienced it all too. I got out in the last phase. I could no longer stand on my feet. I expected to die. One day they pulled me out,” Solak said.

He came out weighing only 40 kilograms and had to undergo five surgeries on his stomach and intestines.



Related assad
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack
Venezuelan president survives explosive drone attack

7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
US EU forming 'united front' against China
US, EU forming 'united front' against China

'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone
Palestinians converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Palestine s Al-Tamimi family A history of defiance
Palestine’s Al-Tamimi family: A history of defiance

Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
Trump s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls
Trump’s Mideast peace plan delayed until after US polls

‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire
Gazan minor dies of wounds from Israeli fire

At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill
US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says  
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike
Palestinian prisoner enters 67th day on hunger strike

Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health  
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 

News

Rockets hit Assad regime's military positions in Syria
Rockets hit Assad regime's military positions in Syria

Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs
Assad begins attacks to retake rebel-held areas in Homs

Turkish stance on Assad has never changed
Turkish stance on Assad has never changed

Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey 'Assad regime must go'

Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack
Macron says has 'proof' Assad behind chemical attack

Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases
Assad Forces Empty Airports and Military Bases






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 