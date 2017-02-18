Press agenda on August 06

09:18, 06 August 2018 Monday

TURKEY

ANKARA - TurkStat to release household domestic tourism figures for the first quarter of this year.

ISTANBUL - Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend "My Future is Social Sciences” summit at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after the U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - The U.S. sanctions on Iran’s banking sector set to snap back.

CANADA

OTTAWA - Monitoring developments after Saudi Arabia's move to expel Canadian ambassador in row over jailed activists.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.

VENEZUELA

CARACAS - Following developments after assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro.