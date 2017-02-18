Press agenda on August 06

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - TurkStat to release household domestic tourism figures for the first quarter of this year.
ISTANBUL - Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul to attend "My Future is Social Sciences” summit at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after the U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - The U.S. sanctions on Iran’s banking sector set to snap back.
CANADA
OTTAWA - Monitoring developments after Saudi Arabia's move to expel Canadian ambassador in row over jailed activists.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.
VENEZUELA
CARACAS - Following developments after assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro.
