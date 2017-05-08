Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 6 terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the provincial gendarmerie unit had launched an anti-terror operation in rural Ovacik district and “neutralized” six terrorists.
One of the terrorists, Ilker Tezer, known as the so-called representative of the far-left terror group in Ovacik, was also among those “neutralized.” He was mentioned in the orange category of the Interior Ministry’s list of wanted terrorist.
The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted to be followed by blue, green, orange and grey.
Dissidents at Republican People's Party fail to collect enough signatures to challenge incumbent leader in snap convention
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in capital Ankara
6 suspected smugglers arrested when migrants found in vehicles, one is remanded in custody
Party’s executive board has made 'major mistakes' in wake of poor showing in June elections, says Yusuf Halacoglu
Former and serving soldiers were allegedly communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, pay phones
Security forces carry out 2,451 counter-terror operations across Turkey from July 30-August 6, says Interior Ministry
2 alleged drug traffickers also arrested in Ozalp district of eastern Van province
Counterterrorism operation launched in Ovacik district of Tunceli province, Ministry of Interior says
'Stay strong mi amigo (my friend),' Turkish presidential spokesman tweets
Ibrahim Kalin says PKK, FETO propaganda ‘presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis’
18 killed in helicopter crash in Siberia due to possible technical malfunction or pilot error
Police officer succumbs to wounds in southeastern Hakkari province
Non-economic cyclical crises should not block economic cooperation between Turkey and US, says trade minister
Turkish court sentences each convict to 101 aggravated life term for 2015 bombings that killed over 100 in capital Ankara
A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives