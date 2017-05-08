Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 6 terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least six terrorists have been “neutralized” during an operation in Turkey’s eastern Tunceli province, according to the Interior Ministry’s statement on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the provincial gendarmerie unit had launched an anti-terror operation in rural Ovacik district and “neutralized” six terrorists.

One of the terrorists, Ilker Tezer, known as the so-called representative of the far-left terror group in Ovacik, was also among those “neutralized.” He was mentioned in the orange category of the Interior Ministry’s list of wanted terrorist.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted to be followed by blue, green, orange and grey.