Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the first transaction day of the week, the banking sector index went down 0.43 percent and holding sector index dropped 0.37 percent.
Among all sector indices, the textile leather sector index showed the best performance, up 1.01 percent, and the wholesale and retail trade sector index saw the highest drop, losing 0.67 percent.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 95,610.48, up 1.13 percent, or 1,067.21 points, with a trade volume of 7.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.55 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 5.1090 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 5.0840 at Friday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also climbed to 5.9040 by market open -- from 5.8920 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.6540 Turkish liras versus 6.6180 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose slightly to $73.43 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday, compared to $73.35 on Friday.
Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank
BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close
Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system
Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies
Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says