19:00, 06 August 2018 Monday
Africa
10:27, 06 August 2018 Monday

Car bomb blast kills 4 in Somalia's capital
Car bomb blast kills 4 in Somalia's capital

Probe launched into deadly attack by security agencies, says spokesman for Mogadishu municipality

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four people were killed and seven others wounded when a car bomb blast hit a busy restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday night, said an official. 

"The blast targeted our innocent citizens, we condemn this horror act from the enemy of our people," Mogadishu Municipality Spokesman Salah Dhere told reporters after the blast that happened at the busy street of Maka. 

All casualties were civilians, said Dhere, adding that the security agencies were investigating the incident.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes hours after another car bomb blast in the town of Afgoye, in Lower Shabelle region, which left four people dead including three soldiers.

 


