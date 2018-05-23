Over 400 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 438 kilograms (965 pounds) of heroin was seized in Turkey's eastern Van province on Monday, according to a security source.

The heroin was seized in Ozalp district and two suspected drug traffickers were also arrested, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In first seven months of 2018, a total of 10 tons of heroin was seized across Turkey, Interior Ministry had said on Sunday.