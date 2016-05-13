44 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 44 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" as part of anti-terror operations across Turkey over the past week, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,451 ground and air operations from July 30-August 6.

The ministry said 25 of the terrorists were killed, 10 captured, and 9 others surrendered to authorities.