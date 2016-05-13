Worldbulletin News

18:58, 06 August 2018 Monday
Turkey
44 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
44 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carry out 2,451 counter-terror operations across Turkey from July 30-August 6, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 44 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" as part of anti-terror operations across Turkey over the past week, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,451 ground and air operations from July 30-August 6.

The ministry said 25 of the terrorists were killed, 10 captured, and 9 others surrendered to authorities.

 



