Bangladesh must improve conditions for Rohingya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Bangladesh should dramatically improve living conditions for Rohingya in the world's largest refugee camp and scrap plans to move many to a flood-prone island, Human Rights Watch said Monday.
The US and UN have branded operations by Myanmar security forces as ethnic cleansing. Rohingya have recounted widespread rape, murder and torture while being driven out of their villages, hundreds of which were razed to the ground.
Myanmar denies almost all accusations of atrocities and says it was defending itself against Rohingya militants who launched deadly attacks on police posts.
Bangladesh and Myanmar have signed a repatriation agreement but Rohingya are refusing to return without guarantees of safety and rights, including freedom of movement and citizenship.
Meanwhile they wait in cramped camps with flimsy bamboo huts perched on muddy hills, cheek-by-jowl with other families and exposed to the elements.
"What this means with people packed so closely together, particularly if this is going to last longer and longer, is it's an incubation for contagious disease, for social dysfunction, domestic violence for example, and things like fire," Bill Frelick, refugee rights director at Human Rights Watch, told reporters in Bangkok at the launch of a new report on conditions in the camps.
The average space in the mega-camp section of Cox's Bazar is 10.7 square metres per person, compared to a refugee camp standard of 45 square metres per person, according to the report, which is based on dozens of interviews with Rohingya, officials, NGOS and UN agencies in May.
"Immediately what is needed is relocation," he added, citing additional risks of landslides during the monsoon season.
But the rights group also urged Bangladesh to abandon a plan to move some 100,000 Rohingya to an island in the Bay of Bengal called Bhasan Char.
Refugees have heard rumours of the move to the uninhabited silt island prone to regular tidal flooding, and have expressed no interest in going there.
Frelick said Bangladesh had earned enormous goodwill by accepting Rohingya, but moving them against their will could "change that sense of trust and sense of gratitude overnight".
Human Rights Watch said it has identified six feasible sites in a subdistrict that could accommodate 263,000 people.
Other recommendations were for authorities to provide Rohingya with legal refugee status, allow more freedom of movement, create better access to education and build cyclone shelters.
The report called for greaster contributions from donor governments, agencies and NGOs to help improve conditions. It said an appeal for $136.6 million for shelter and non-food items was only 14 percent funded as of last month.
Bangladesh refugee commissioner Abul Kalam told the rights group that authorities are working on moving tens of thousands of people to better areas. But Kalam said many are reluctant to go without knowing the conditions of the sites.
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says
Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health