11:53, 06 August 2018 Monday

Philippines Duterte signs National ID system into law

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Philippine Identification System Act aims to cut red tape by integrating different government IDs in one card, which shall contain a person’s Philippine Identification System number, full name, gender, blood type, date of birth, place of birth, marital status, address, and a front facing photo.

Congress ratified the national ID bill in May, even as some critics warned that it was a threat to privacy.