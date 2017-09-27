Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:58, 06 August 2018 Monday
History
12:02, 06 August 2018 Monday

Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1497   John Cabot returns to England after his first successful journey to the Labrador coast.
1863   The CSS Alabama captures the USS Sea Bride near the Cape of Good Hope.
1888   Martha Turner is murdered by an unknown assailant, believed to be Jack the Ripper, in London, England.
1890   William Kemmler becomes the first man to be executed by the electric chair.
1904   The Japanese army in Korea surrounds a Russian army retreating to Manchuria.
1914   Ellen Louise Wilson, the first wife of the twenty-eighth president, Woodrow Wilson, dies of Bright's disease.
1927   A Massachusetts high court hears the final plea from Sacco and Vanzetti, two Italians convicted of murder.
1942   The Soviet city of Voronezh falls to the German army.
1945   Paul Tibbets, the commander of Enola Gay, drops the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. It was the second atomic bomb, dropped on Nagasaki, that induced the Japanese to surrender.
1962   Jamaica becomes independent, after 300 years of British rule.
1965   President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act, outlawing the literacy test for voting eligibility in the South.
1972   Atlanta Braves' right fielder Hank Aaron hits his 660th and 661st home runs, setting the Major League record for most home runs by a player for a single franchise.
1973   Singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder is in an automobile accident and goes into a four-day coma.
1979   Twelve-year-old Marcus Hooper becomes the youngest person to swim the English Channel.
1981   Argentina's ex-president Isabel Peron is freed from house arrest.
1988   A melee that became known as the Tompkins Square Park Police Riot in New York City leads to NYPD reforms.
1991   Tim Berners-Lee publishes the first-ever website, Info.cern.ch.
1993   Pope John Paul II publishes "Veritatis splendor encyclical," regarding fundamentals of the Catholic Church's role in moral teachings.
1997   Microsoft announces it will invest $150 million in troubled rival Apple Computer, Inc.
2012   New Zealand's Mount Tongariro erupts for the first time since 1897.


