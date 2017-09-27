Today in History August 06

1497 John Cabot returns to England after his first successful journey to the Labrador coast.

1863 The CSS Alabama captures the USS Sea Bride near the Cape of Good Hope.

1888 Martha Turner is murdered by an unknown assailant, believed to be Jack the Ripper, in London, England.

1890 William Kemmler becomes the first man to be executed by the electric chair.

1904 The Japanese army in Korea surrounds a Russian army retreating to Manchuria.

1914 Ellen Louise Wilson, the first wife of the twenty-eighth president, Woodrow Wilson, dies of Bright's disease.

1927 A Massachusetts high court hears the final plea from Sacco and Vanzetti, two Italians convicted of murder.

1942 The Soviet city of Voronezh falls to the German army.

1945 Paul Tibbets, the commander of Enola Gay, drops the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. It was the second atomic bomb, dropped on Nagasaki, that induced the Japanese to surrender.

1962 Jamaica becomes independent, after 300 years of British rule.

1965 President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act, outlawing the literacy test for voting eligibility in the South.

1972 Atlanta Braves' right fielder Hank Aaron hits his 660th and 661st home runs, setting the Major League record for most home runs by a player for a single franchise.

1973 Singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder is in an automobile accident and goes into a four-day coma.

1979 Twelve-year-old Marcus Hooper becomes the youngest person to swim the English Channel.

1981 Argentina's ex-president Isabel Peron is freed from house arrest.

1988 A melee that became known as the Tompkins Square Park Police Riot in New York City leads to NYPD reforms.

1991 Tim Berners-Lee publishes the first-ever website, Info.cern.ch.

1993 Pope John Paul II publishes "Veritatis splendor encyclical," regarding fundamentals of the Catholic Church's role in moral teachings.

1997 Microsoft announces it will invest $150 million in troubled rival Apple Computer, Inc.