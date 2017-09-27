Today in History August 06

|1497
|John Cabot returns to England after his first successful journey to the Labrador coast.
|1863
|The CSS Alabama captures the USS Sea Bride near the Cape of Good Hope.
|1888
|Martha Turner is murdered by an unknown assailant, believed to be Jack the Ripper, in London, England.
|1890
|William Kemmler becomes the first man to be executed by the electric chair.
|1904
|The Japanese army in Korea surrounds a Russian army retreating to Manchuria.
|1914
|Ellen Louise Wilson, the first wife of the twenty-eighth president, Woodrow Wilson, dies of Bright's disease.
|1927
|A Massachusetts high court hears the final plea from Sacco and Vanzetti, two Italians convicted of murder.
|1942
|The Soviet city of Voronezh falls to the German army.
|1945
|Paul Tibbets, the commander of Enola Gay, drops the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. It was the second atomic bomb, dropped on Nagasaki, that induced the Japanese to surrender.
|1962
|Jamaica becomes independent, after 300 years of British rule.
|1965
|President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act, outlawing the literacy test for voting eligibility in the South.
|1972
|Atlanta Braves' right fielder Hank Aaron hits his 660th and 661st home runs, setting the Major League record for most home runs by a player for a single franchise.
|1973
|Singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder is in an automobile accident and goes into a four-day coma.
|1979
|Twelve-year-old Marcus Hooper becomes the youngest person to swim the English Channel.
|1981
|Argentina's ex-president Isabel Peron is freed from house arrest.
|1988
|A melee that became known as the Tompkins Square Park Police Riot in New York City leads to NYPD reforms.
|1991
|Tim Berners-Lee publishes the first-ever website, Info.cern.ch.
|1993
|Pope John Paul II publishes "Veritatis splendor encyclical," regarding fundamentals of the Catholic Church's role in moral teachings.
|1997
|Microsoft announces it will invest $150 million in troubled rival Apple Computer, Inc.
|2012
|New Zealand's Mount Tongariro erupts for the first time since 1897.
