Gaza delegation holds talks in Moscow

World Bulletin / News Desk

A delegation of the Gaza Strip-based group Islamic Jihad arrived Monday in Moscow for talks with Russian officials.

The discussions will focus on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the group said in a statement.

“We are keen on refusing Israeli claims and underlining our stance on restoring the national rights,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the visit comes upon an invitation from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The visit comes to discuss conspiracies aimed at undermining the rights of the Palestinian people particularly U.S. attempts to impose its vision that disregards the historical rights of the Palestinian people,” it added.