18:58, 06 August 2018 Monday
Europe
12:55, 06 August 2018 Monday

Russian premier opposes Georgia’s accession to NATO
Russian premier opposes Georgia’s accession to NATO

Georgia’s accession to NATO may trigger ‘terrible conflict,’ says Medvedev

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday opposed Georgia’s accession to NATO, saying it may trigger a “terrible conflict.” 

Medvedev’s remarks came during an interview with the Kommersant FM radio station, which was broadcast on Monday.

“Georgia’s accession to NATO may trigger a terrible conflict and lead to catastrophic consequences. We do not understand why it is necessary,” Medvedev said. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that he would view NATO’s further expansion with Georgia and Ukraine “highly negatively.” 

During the July’s NATO summit held in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had said Georgia would become a member of NATO.

“We will continue to work with you to prepare for membership,” said Stoltenberg alongside Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili. 

Meanwhile, foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland -- all NATO members -- will pay a visit to Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi for official talks.

 


