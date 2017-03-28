Worldbulletin News

Kushner pressures Jordan to remove millions of Palestinians
Kushner pressures Jordan to remove millions of Palestinians

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, has reportedly pressured Jordan to remove the refugee status of millions of Palestinians in a bid to disrupt the U.N. relief agency's work.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The American magazine Foreign Policy obtained emails written by Kushner to senior U.S. officials, in which he blasted the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

One of those emails was dated January 11, five days before the Trump administration withheld $65 million of a $125 million aid installment to the U.N. agency.

“It is important to have an honest and sincere effort to disrupt UNRWA,” Kushner wrote in the email. “This [agency] perpetuates a status quo, is corrupt, inefficient and doesn’t help peace.”

“Our goal can’t be to keep things stable and as they are… Sometimes you have to strategically risk breaking things in order to get there,” he added.



